Streaming giant Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Param Sundari today, October 24, 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic comedy stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It is a heartwarming story about love, laughter, and cultural contrasts.

When & Where To Watch Param Sundari Online?

Param Sundari is available for streaming on Prime Video starting from October 24, 2025. Viewers who missed the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer on the big screen can now watch it from the comfort of their homes. Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide can now stream the film on the platform.

What Is Param Sundari About?

Set against the serene backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari traces the unexpected love story between Param, a spirited Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, a free-spirited Malayali woman. What starts as a playful clash of cultures gradually transforms into a heartfelt journey of laughter, discovery, and connection.

As Param and Sundari learn to embrace each other’s worlds, their story becomes a celebration of love that defies distance and difference. With its vibrant characters, evocative setting, heartfelt storytelling, and soulful music, this romantic comedy paints a vivid portrait of love in all its beautiful chaos.

What Did The Team Behind Param Sundari Say About The Film?

Speaking about the film, director Tushar Jalota said, “When we started working on Param Sundari, our aim was simple—to create a film that feels alive, heartfelt, and thoroughly entertaining. It’s a story that celebrates love in its most joyful and unpredictable form, blending humor, emotion, and warmth in a way that feels real and uplifting.” The director also said he is excited “for audiences everywhere to experience the charm and spirit that make Param Sundari so special,” with the film’s digital release.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “Param Sundari felt like revisiting a timeless romance, but with a fresh, modern heartbeat. It is the kind of film that takes you back to the feeling of love that is honest, a little messy but full of heart.” He further added, “Playing Param reminded me why I like romantic stories in the first place; they make you smile, believe, and, somewhere, they remind you of your own journey.”

Janhvi Kapoor mentioned, “Working on Param Sundari has been such a beautiful journey. It’s a story that celebrates emotion, culture, and human connection in the most heartfelt manner. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by its breathtaking beauty and warmth, made the entire experience truly special. I’m certain Param Sundari will connect with audiences everywhere.”

