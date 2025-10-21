Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now facing strong competition at the box office. But does that stop it from minting moolah? Certainly not. The romantic comedy is now heading towards the 100 crore mark globally. Scroll below for the worldwide update!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 19

According to the official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari added 90 lakhs to the kitty on day 19. The run has been decent so far, but apart from Jolly LLB 3 and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), it will now face competition from Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

The overall box office collection in India stands at 64.98 crores net after 19 days, which is approximately 76.67 crores in gross total. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial is currently the third highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. It is now aiming to surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf and take over the second spot.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 15.88 crores

Weekend 3: 4.20 crores

Day 19: 90 lakhs

Total: 64.98 crores

Set to clock a century worldwide!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has accumulated 21.99 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide total surges to 98.66 crore gross. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is now all set to touch the 100 crore mark.

The romantic comedy will then compete against Student Of The Year (109.10 crores) to enter Varun Dhawan’s top 10 worldwide grossers.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 19

India net – 64.98 crores

India gross – 76.67 crores

Overseas gross – 21.99 crores

Worldwide gross – 98.66 crores

