Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, recently completed four weeks in theatres. Yesterday, on day 29, it entered its fifth week, and although the pace has now slowed down, it displayed a steady trend. With this, it has come closer to the lifetime collection of Jolly LLB 2. But will it manage to get there and knock down the predecessor? Let’s discuss it below!

Advertisement

The Bollywood legal drama was released on September 19. Backed by favorable reviews and word of mouth, it managed to pull off a decent total in the first two weeks. After the first two weeks, the film slowed down, but it still attracted some footfall. Currently, since there are no new releases, it has managed to retain some shows and is raking in steady numbers.

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

On day 29, Jolly LLB 3 did a business of 26 lakh, thus maintaining a rock-steady pace after scoring 25 lakh on day 28. Overall, it has earned an estimated 114.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 135.11 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 74 crores

Week 2 – 29 crores

Week 3 – 7.3 crores

Week 4 – 3.94 crores

Day 29 – 26 lakh

Total – 114.5 crores

Will it surpass Jolly LLB 2?

For those who don’t know, Jolly LLB 2 did a business of 117 crore net in India. With 114.5 crores in the kitty, Jolly LLB 3 has come closer to it, but the target is out of reach. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer will keep its scoreboard ticking until Thamma and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat arrive in theatres on October 21. So, it has only a couple of days left to mint moolah. During this remaining period, covering the distance of 2.5 crores is impossible. So, Jolly LLB 2 will remain unbeaten and stay the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Revisiting Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Diwali Clash At Box Office: When Ajay Devgn’s Potential 500 Crore Grosser Sank Like A Titanic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News