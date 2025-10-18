Diwali is considered a lucrative period for Bollywood films, as families step out in large numbers to watch movies. Due to this, makers try to book this festive release date in advance for their movies. To enjoy the benefit of long festivities, we have often seen multiple films arriving during the same period, resulting in big clashes. One such high-voltage clash occurred in 2024, when Ajay Devgn‘s Singham Again collided with another major release, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Since it’s been almost a year now, let’s revisit this mega battle!

Last year, on November 1, 2024, we witnessed a drama that would have been easily avoided. As we all know, both Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyaa are big brands of Bollywood. Over the years, they have built their audience and enjoy a dedicated fan base. With a box office glory in the past, the threequels of both franchises were potential goldmines for the industry, but due to a clash, the business of both films was impacted.

Singham Again failed to roar at the Indian box office

More than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it was a loss for Singham Again. Backed by a massive budget of 340 crores, the magnum opus was a potential 500 crore net grosser. Considering the brand value of Singham and the return of the Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty duo, expectations were sky-high. In a solo release, it would have fetched epic numbers, but unfortunately, it got dented by a clash.

While it opened well with 43.7 crores, it eventually settled for a lifetime collection of 270.6 crore net at the Indian box office, thus turning out to be a losing affair. Compared to the budget of 340 crores, it suffered a deficit of 69.4 crores. It was a major blow to Ajay Devgn, as no one ever thought that the brand Singham would go wrong.

Singham Again’s box office summary:

Budget – 340 crores

India net collection – 270.6 crores

Deficit – 69.4 crores

Verdict – Losing

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crushed Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus and won the Diwali battle!

Speaking about the other competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also suffered to an extent, but it still managed to pull off a strong collection, considering its budget and expectations. Made on a budget of 150 crores, it raked in a solid 281.56 crore net at the Indian box office, enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 131.56 crores, which equals 87.7% returns. It secured a plus affair.

In the end, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerged victorious in a high-voltage clash, leaving Ajay Devgn with no other option than to watch his potential blockbuster sink like a titanic.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s box office summary:

Budget – 150 crores

India net collection – 281.56 crores

ROI – 131.56 crores

ROI% – 87.7%

Verdict – Plus

