Mohit Suri has redefined the craze for romantic movies in Bollywood. Saiyaara is on a rampage at the Indian box office, dominating biggies like Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino, and Maalik. Not only has Aneet Padda scored a dream debut, but Ahaan Panday has also created history, clocking the biggest debut since 2010! Scroll below for a detailed report.

Saiyaara Box Office Day 1 Collection

The official figures are out, and Saiyaara earned 21.25 crores on its opening day. It surpassed all expectations in advance booking, surpassing big-budget movies like Raid 2 and Housefull 5. The word-of-mouth is tremendous, and there is massive growth on the cards during the weekend.

Saiyaara vs best openers by a debutant since 2010

One would be surprised to hear that Ahaan Panday has surpassed Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, to score the biggest debut in the last 25 years. Kapil Sharma held the #1 spot for the last 10 years with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which earned 10.15 crores on its opening day. But Saiyaara has achieved a new milestone!

Check out the top 10 debuts in Bollywood since 2010 (male heroes only):

Saiyaara: 21.25 crores Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015): 10.15 crores Dhadak (2018): 8.71 crores Student Of The Year (2012): 7.48 crores Hero (2015): 6.85 crores Heropanti (2014): 6.50 crores Kai Po Che (2013): 4.50 crores Ishaqzaade (2012): 4.06 crores Tadap (2021): 4.05 crores Vicky Donor (2012): 1.80 crores

It’s truly a dream-come-true scenario for Ahaan Panday, and the best is yet to come as he’s heading for an entry straight into the 100 crore club.

More about Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama is produced by YRF. It also stars Alam Khan, Varun Badola, Sid Makkar, among others. Saiyaara was released in theatres on July 18, 2025, in a box office clash with Nikita Roy.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Day 2: Crushes Housefull 5 & Every Single Bollywood Film Of 2025 In Morning Occupancy Except One – Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News