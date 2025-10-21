Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, has finally arrived in theatres and the film is clearly giving vibes of a dark horse. It has grabbed decent eyeballs with the promotional material and due to the Diwali festive season, it is expected to enjoy its share of audience. Going by day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office, the film has already become Harshvardhan’s biggest opener, which is really impressive. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood romantic drama has clashed with another Diwali release, Thamma. While there’s an impact on the showcasing, with Thamma clearly taking a lead in the show count, the intense romantic drama has its audience, which also celebrated Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara. With a show count close to 5,900 across India, the film has a chance to shine.

Final day 1 advance booking report of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Coming to the final advance booking update of day 1, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has sold over 94,000 tickets (excluding blocked seats). With such a sale, it has grossed 2.54 crores at the Indian box office. This a good number for a film, which is much smaller in scale. It will be further benefitted due to the festive mood, impacting walk-ins positively.

Already records Harshvardhan Rane’s biggest opening at the Indian box office

With 2.54 crore gross coming through opening day pre-sales alone, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has registered the biggest opening for Harshvardhan Rane. For those who don’t know, Rane’s biggest opener till yesterday was Savi, which grossed 2.41 crores on day 1. From pre-sales, it is guaranteed that the actor will see its first 5 crore+ opener.

More about the film

The romantic drama is directed by Milap Zaveri. It is produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. It also stars Shaad Randhawa and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. While the exact budget is not officially confirmed, it is said to be in the range of 30-32 crores.

