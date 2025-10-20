Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, wrapped up its opening weekend on a good note. After a decent start, it picked over the weekend, and comfortably crossed the 10 crore mark. With such a momentum, the film is looks like a clear winner at the Indian box office. Unlike big films, this one carries a controlled cost, so there’s not much pressure of pulling off strong numbers for a long time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released alongside Dude, the Kollywood coming-of-age sports action drama opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Despite a clash, it is enjoying its share of audience. Atleast during the first weekend, it hinted at a strong hold during weekdays. Even if the film faces some significant drops, it will still have a chance of becoming a success.

How much does Bison Kaalamaadan needs to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

While there’s no official confirmation, it is learned that Bison Kaalamaadan is mounted on a controlled budget of 30 crores. Against this budget, the film must earn 30 crore net at the Indian box office to mark itself safe and avoid being a failure. Already, in the first three days, it has crossed 10 crores, and adding another 20 crores or so is an easy task.

When will the Dhruv Vikram starrer become a clean hit?

While becoming a success story is an easily achievable target for Bison Kaalamaadan, the same couldn’t be said about securing a hit verdict. As per Koimoi’s parameters, to secure a hit verdict, the film must make 100% returns at the Indian box office. So, to achieve a hit verdict, the Dhruv Vikram starrer needs to make 100% returns, which is possible with a net collection of 60 crore net. It’s a tough task but not at all impossible.

To score 60 crore net, the film must perform extremely well by maintaining a good pace for atleast three weeks. Let’s see if it gets there!

