Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, amassed a winning total during the opening weekend. After a solid start, it witnessed jumps on Saturday and Sunday, crossing the 30 crore mark. With such a run in the first three days, the film has almost entered the safe zone at the Indian box office and is aiming for a success tag. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Kollywood rom-com opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, since it was backed by good pre-release buzz, the film opened to strong numbers and scored 9.75 crores, thus registering the biggest start for Pradeep. It was followed by a healthy jump as 10.4 crores came in on day 2. On day 3, it remained rock-steady and earned 10.6 crores.

Overall, Dude concluded the 3-day opening weekend by earning 30.75 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 36.28 crores. Considering the start, it was expected to cross the 35 crore comfortably by the end of the weekend. Nonetheless, the film managed to pull off a strong score.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.75 crores

Day 2 – 10.4 crores

Day 3 – 10.6 crores

Total – 30.75 crores

All set to enter the safe zone

Reportedly, Dude was made on a budget of 35 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 30.75 crore net so far, thus recovering 87.85% of the budget. As we can see, it needs less than 5 crores to make a full recovery and enter the safe zone. It is likely to make full recovery on day 4 or day 5.

Pradeep Ranganathan is on a roll!

For those who don’t know, Pradeep Ranganathan made his acting debut (as a lead actor) in 2022 with Love Today. Love Today was a big box office success. His second film was Dragon, which was released earlier this year and emerged as a massive success. Now, his third film is on track to become another big success story, thus crediting the actor with a hat-trick of successes.

With such a track record, we can clearly say that Pradeep is unbeaten since 2022.

