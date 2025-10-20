Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, displayed healthy growth during its third weekend. After maintaining solid pace during the first two weeks, the film has managed to rake in close to 40 crores. With this, it has crossed the 520 crore mark at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has created history in Karnataka by achieving mega milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

In the opening week, the Kannada magnum opus earned 337.4 crores. During the second week, it earned 147.85 crores. On the third Friday, day 16, it earned 8.5 crores. On Saturday, day 17, the film jumped by 51.76%. On Sunday, day 18, it jumped by 35.65% and earned 17.5 crores. So, during the weekend, it earned 38.9 crores.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned a staggering 524.15 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 618.49 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Day 16 – 8.5 crores

Day 17 – 12.75 crores

Day 18 – 17 crores

Total – 523.5 crores

Creates history in Karnataka!

Just after entering the 500 crore club, Kantara: Chapter 1 has achieved another exciting feat. In the home state, Karnataka, it has become the first film to earn 200 crore gross. Yes, you read that right! It has finally scored a double century, thus registering its name in the record books.

It’s a huge feat for Rishab Shetty and the team, as even an event film like Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 failed in touching the historic milestone.

As per Sacnilk, the Kantara prequel has amassed an estimated 207 crore gross in Karnataka, in 18 days. Considering the strong run, it is expected to earn 240-250 crore gross in the state in the lifetime run.

More about the film

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It was produced by Hombale Films, and reportedly made on a huge budget of 125 crores. It’s currently the most expensive Kannada film.

