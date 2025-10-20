Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is just a day away from the big release. It is not arriving solo as even Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat is releasing in theatres tomorrow. Despite a clash, it won’t see a significant impact and is expected to register a good start at the Indian box office. And going by the day 1 advance booking report, it is on the right track.

The Bollywood horror romantic comedy entertainer is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It serves as the fifth installment of the universe, following Stree 2. Backed by the goodwill of Maddock and considering the success of Horror Comedy Universe films, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is having good buzz around itself.

Thamma day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office

Coming to the advance booking update, Thamma has sold 1.13 lakh+ tickets for day 1. Speaking about the collection, the film has grossed 3.22 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office, as of 11 am IST. It’s a good number but since it’s a Diwali release, it must aim for a big number before the pre-sales end.