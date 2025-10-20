OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has concluded its theatrical run in the international market. Backed by extraordinary pre-sales, the film registered a mind-blowing start at the overseas box office and though it lost its steam way earlier than expected, it managed to become one of the biggest hits from Tollywood in recent times. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Tollywood action thriller witnessed its full-fledged theatrical release on September 25, with premiere shows scheduled on September 24. Due to the chartbuster music album, a power-packed trailer and other promotional assets, the film created an insane buzz around itself in the pre-release stage. It was one of the most hyped films of Pawan Kalyan.

Closing overseas box office collection of OG

OG witnessed a mind-blowing start in North America but due to mixed word-of-mouth, it failed to maintain the momentum for a long time. Still, it ended up scoring $5.59 million (49.13 crores) in the territory. The second biggest contributor was UK-Ireland with $503K (4.42 crores). Including all other centres, the film ended its run by earning 65.25 crore gross at the overseas box office.

With 65.25 crores, OG is Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film at the overseas box office by a big margin.

OG makes hefty profits

Reportedly, the overseas breakeven target for the Pawan Kalyan starrer was 18 crores. Against this breakeven value, it has earned 65.25 crores, thus making a profit of 47.25 crores. If calculated, the film enjoyed 262.5% more earnings than the breakeven target.

More about the film

OG marked the debut collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. It was produced by DVV Entertainment and reportedly mounted on a colossal budget of 250 crores. With this, it is Pawan’s second most expensive film after Hari Hara Veera Mallu (300 crores).

Meanwhile, it is all set for its OTT premiere on October 23. It will be streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

