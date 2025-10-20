Kantara: Chapter 1 is doing well in the Hindi version. After the successful first two weeks, it maintained a decent pace during the third weekend. With this, it has comfortably crossed 175 crores and is now heading towards the 200 crore milestone. During the weekend, it had already achieved an exciting feat by overtaking the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par and in the recent development, it has set the stage to knock down the highest-grossing Tamil film in Hindi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

Advertisement

In the first week, the Kannada magnum opus did a business of 110.1 crores. In the second week, it maintained good pace and scored 58.07 crores. It entered the third week by maintaining a steady pace, earning 3.3 crores on the third Friday, day 16. On day 17, it displayed jump and earned 4.2 crores. On day 18, it jumped again and scored 5.45 crores. During the entire third weekend, the film earned 12.95 crores.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) has earned 177.62 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 209.59 crore gross. It’s already a big success considering the cost of 60 crores (Hindi version only), and is enjoying a verdict of super hit.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 110.1 crores

Week 2 – 58.07 crores

Weekend 3 – 12.95 crores

Total – 177.62 crores

Kantara: Chapter 1 to overtake 2.0 soon

With 177.62 crores in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) is inches away from 2.0’s Hindi-dubbed version. For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi) earned 188 crore net, and is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film in Hindi. The difference between two films is 10.38 crores, and is expected to be covered in 2-3 days.

Bollywood’s Diwali releases impact the film

Today, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are arriving in theatres, securing over 20,000 shows cumulatively across nation. Due to these films, the show count of Rishab Shetty’s film has been impacted significantly in the Hindi market. Due to this, the wait for its entry into the 200 crore club will be extended.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa’s Romance To Light Up Ticket Windows With 5 Crore+ Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News