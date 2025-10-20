Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma is all set to arrive in the theaters on October 21, 2025 and the advance booking for the film makes sure that it might turn out to be one of the top 10 openers of 2025 at the box office. Meanwhile, it also assures to be the second biggest opener in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, the film is all set to register a new record for the actor as well!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Biggest Opener

Advertisement

In any case, the film is all set to become the biggest opening film for Ayushmann Khurrana. However, the actor might register at least 200% bigger opening than his biggest opener at the box office, which was his last theatrical release itself!

Thamma VS Ayushmann Khurrana’s Biggest Opener

Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opener till date is Dream Girl 2. Also starring Ananya Panday, the film registered an opening day collection of 10.69 crore at the box office. Now, Thamma, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to register an opening which is almost three times bigger than Dream Girl 2’s opening day numbers.

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana has never crossed the 10 crore mark on the opening day. He has always stood on the 10 crore line with his past openers Bala and Dream Girl 2. Thamma will be his first film to go past 10 crore at the box office on the opening day.

Check out the top 10 openers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career (India Net Collections).

Dream Girl 2: 10.69 crore Bala: 10.15 crore Dream Girl: 10.05 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 9.55 crore Badhaai Ho: 7.35 crore Article 15: 5.02 crore Doctor G: 3.87 crore Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 3.75 crore Nautanki Saala: 3.25 crore Shubh Mangal Savdhan: 2.71 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Thamma Box Office: Will Ayushmann Khurrana Dethrone Shah Rukh Khan After Almost 11 Thousand Days & Deliver Most Profitable Diwali Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News