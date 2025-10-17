Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, is just four days away from its theatrical release. Backed by Maddock Films, the film is expected to offer good content to the audience and emerge as a money spinner at the Indian box office. For Rashmika, the biggie is a very important one as it gives her an opportunity to make history in Bollywood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Advertisement

In the post-COVID era, Rashmika has established herself as one of the biggest forces. Post Pushpa, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses of Indian cinema. After carving her space down south, she has also made her name in the Hindi film industry. After Animal, she delivered a might blockbuster with Chhaava this year.

Rashmika Mandanna aims to make history at the Indian box office

In 2025, Rashmika Mandanna already had two Hindi releases, Chhaava and Sikandar. Chhaava emerged as a historic success with a collection of 615.39 crores. Sikandar was a failure, but it crossed the 100 crore mark, earning 129.95 crores. Now, she gears up for her third Bollywood release of the year with Thamma.

With Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna hopes to close 2025 on a high note. She also has a chance to make history by becoming the first actress to earn 1000 crore net collection in a single year (as a female lead) with Bollywood films. She has already amassed 745.34 crores with two Bollywood films and needs 254.66 crores more to make history. The upcoming Maddock’s Diwali biggie definitely keeps her chances alive of doing the unthinkable.

Box office run of Rashmika’s 2025 Bollywood releases:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores

Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Total – 745.34 crores

Will Thamma help Rashmika to do the unthinkable?

Backed by the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe factor and the advantage of the Diwali festive season, Thamma is expected to be the next box office winner from Bollywood. Due to speculations about some special cameos, there’s already buzz on the ground, and if its content turns out to be appealing, it might spring a big surprise.

In the past, we have seen Maddock Films’ Stree 2 and Chhaava shattering all expectations. So, even the upcoming biggie has the potential to do so.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 15: Less Than 16 Crores Away From A Super Duper Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News