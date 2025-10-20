Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, is just a few hours away from its much-awaited theatrical release. The film has the big potential and if the content turns out to be good, it might rake in surprising numbers at the Indian box office. But is it in a comfortable position to deliver a strong number on day 1? Let’s discuss it below through a detailed prediction report!

Maddock’s goodwill to help Thamma

The Bollywood romantic horror comedy is from the house of Maddock Films. In the post-COVID era, Maddock has tasted tremendous success and has created its brand among the audience. This goodwill is definitely going to help the film attract good enough footfalls to theatres tomorrow (October 21).

Advantage of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe factor

Other than the goodwill of Maddock Films, Thamma also has the padding of being a part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. So far, four films from the universe have released and the response has been positive from the audience. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the fifth film of the universe, so there’s genuine interest around it.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, the positive trailer reception will drive a good share of audience to theatres. The occasion of Laxmi Pujan will definitely impact the occupancy negatively, but the film will overcome it with enough factors working in its favor.

Day 1 box office prediction of Thamma

In the present scenario, Thamma looks in a position to pull off a good collection of 15-18 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. If initial word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, the film will show a significant jump in the evening and nights, and it might even go ahead of the predicted range.

With 15-18 crores looking confirm, the Maddock biggie is all set to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and become the 4th biggest opening among Bollywood’s horror comedies.

Take a look at the top 5 horror comedy openers of Bollywood (net collection):

Stree 2 – 64.8 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 36.6 crores Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores Bhediya – 7.48 crores

