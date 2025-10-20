Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvandhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow (October 21). It is clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma. While there’s strong competition standing front of it, the romantic drama looks in good position at the Indian box office, with a promising start on the cards. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Targets the audience of Saiyaara and Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release)

The surprising blockbuster success of Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara‘s monumental run this year clearly indicates that there’s enough market for Bollywood romantic dramas. No matter how these films are initially judged by some, it’s a proven fact that there’s big audience for such kind of content. The primary audience for such films are Gen Z and young adults.The latest Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, also caters to this segment.

Promotional assets and show count are in favor

The trailer and music have been received well by the target audience, which has already created some momentum for the film. Yes, the showcasing has been impacted significantly due to Thamma, but the romantic drama has done enough by securing a show count of 5300+ across nation. For a film, which wasn’t even in discussion earlier, such a show count is really good, and now, it’s all about filling up those shows. Due to Laxmi Pujan, the collection will be impacted to an extent but overall Diwali festive mood gives the film an edge.

Both Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara worked really well in the small centers and even Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is likely to attract footfalls there. This significantly boosts its opening day potential.

Day 1 box office prediction of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Considering all the factors, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is aiming for a collection of 6-8 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is really a good number for what we call as B-movie. The film might even go ahead of prediction’s higher end with good initial word-of-mouth among the target audience.

