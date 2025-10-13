OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has been a big disappointment at the Indian box office despite a terrific start. It witnessed one of the biggest downfalls for a Tollywood film in recent times. Speaking particularly about the Hindi-dubbed version, the film failed to earn respectable numbers despite the presence of Emraan Hashmi as an exciting antagonist. Shockingly, it concluded its theatrical run within two weeks, earning less than 3.5 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The action thriller marked the Telugu debut of Emraan Hashmi, and there was excitement about his role. While the reception from promos was positive, it didn’t translate to the theatrical collection of the Hindi version. Like any other less-promoted Telugu release, it earned dismal numbers, which was really shocking as the Hindi version was expected to mint decent collection owing to Emraan’s presence.

How much did OG’s Hindi version earn at the Indian box office?

The Hindi version of OG has concluded its theatrical run, and it earned an estimated 3.27 crore net, which is highly disappointing. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 3.85 crores. Ideally, the film should have crossed the 15 crore mark in net collection at the Indian box office.

Fails to recover Emraan Hashmi’s salary amount with the Hindi version

Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi received a good amount as his salary for his OG. While there’s no official confirmation, the actor received a remuneration of 5 crores for his role. It is shocking that the Hindi version couldn’t even recover the salary amount of Emraan, who was supposed to be the attraction for the Hindi belt.

If calculated, the Hindi version earned only 65.4% of Emraan’s total salary amount.

Will it enter the 300 crore club globally?

In India, OG has earned 191.63 crore net (all languages) in 18 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 226.12 crores. Overseas, it earned 65.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 291.37 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 191.63 crores

India gross – 226.12 crores

Overseas gross – 65.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 291.37 crores

Since the film’s pace has slowed down, reaching 300 crores is a big challenge. However, it has a slight advantage as there are no major Tollywood releases in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Idli Kadai Box Office: Turns Out To Be A Huge Disappointment In Telugu, To Wrap Up Below 5 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News