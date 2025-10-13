Dhanush’s Idli Kadai has turned out to be a major failure at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, it failed to make any impactful earnings, pulling off underwhelming numbers in 12 days. In the original Tamil version, it is yet to touch the 50 crore mark in the net collection. Speaking about the Telugu-dubbed version, it has been a huge disappointment with a collection of less than 3.20 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, Dhanush has developed a good fan base in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Some of his films have performed really well in the states, and even his re-releases have witnessed a superb response. However, his latest release has failed big time. While it wasn’t expected to earn big, there were still decent expectations. Unfortunately, it couldn’t even make respectable earnings.

How much did Idli Kadai (Telugu) earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

Due to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth, Idli Kadai was impacted significantly. Also, the grand release of Kantara: Chapter 1 impacted its run. As per Sacnilk, its Telugu-dubbed version has earned a dismal 3.3 crore net in 12 days, with almost the entire collection coming from the Telugu states. From the current position, it won’t make any big earnings and is heading towards the lifetime collection of less than 5 crores.

Speaking about the post-COVID era, Idli Kadai has emerged as Dhanush’s 4th highest-grossing film in Telugu, standing below Raayan (12.92 crores).

Take a look at the Telugu collection of Dhanush’s post-COVID theatrical releases:

Kuberaa – 67.68 crores Vaathi – 37.12 crores Raayan – 12.92 crores Idli Kadai – 3.3 crores Captain Miller – 3.12 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 1.23 crores Naane Varuvean – 60 lakh

Global earnings of Idli Kadai

The Dhanush starrer has earned 48.3 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 12 days. Including GST, it stands at 56.99 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 12.15 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, it has earned only 69.14 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 48.3 crores

India gross – 56.99 crores

Overseas gross – 12.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 69.14 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office: Creates History In Karnataka By Beating KGF Chapter 2, Grosses 150 Crores In Record Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News