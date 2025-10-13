Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 is roaring loud at the ticket windows. It is inching closer to the 100 crore club at the overseas box office. The streak of success is fantastic as it has now surpassed Saiyaara to emerge as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

Kantara Chapter 1 Overseas Box Office

Despite big releases like War 2, Game Changer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Thudarum, only a limited number of Indian movies from 2025 have been able to clock a century at the international box office. In only 11 days, Hombale Films’ production has accumulated 94 crore gross, as per estimates.

Kantara Chapter 1 will soon join the likes of Saiyaara, Chhaava, and others that scored a century overseas in 2025. As most know, it is already the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 internationally.

Crosses the 600 crore club worldwide!

Rishab Shetty’s directorial is on a rampage more! In only 11 days, the Kannada epic period mythological action drama has garnered 611.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has crossed the 600 crore mark like a cakewalk, becoming the second Indian film of 2025 to achieve the milestone after Chhaava (827.06 crores).

Kantara Chapter 1 has also left behind the global lifetime of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara to rank as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide. At this pace, it would soon leave behind Chhaava and conquer the ultimate throne!

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 611.6 crores* Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Coolie: 516.93 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 302.49 crores* OG: 289.56 crores* L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Summary (11 days)

India net: 438.65 crores

India gross: 517.6 crores

Overseas gross: 94 crores

Worldwide gross: 611.6 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 11: Crosses 50 Crores, Set To Become Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News