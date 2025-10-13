2025 has truly been a landmark year for Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, a production house celebrated for blending innovation, creativity, and entertainment. The production house released a diverse range of genres this year, encompassing historical sagas, patriotic thrillers, and heartfelt romances. Now, they are set to round up their line-up, returning to their signature element with the highly anticipated upcoming horror comedy, Thamma. Here’s a look at Maddock’s spectacular slate this year:

1. Chhaava

A historical spectacle that brought the valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life on the big screen, Chhaava was no less than an epic. With compelling performances by Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, coupled with grand visuals and a stirring narrative, Chhaava reaffirmed Maddock’s ability to handle large-scale, emotionally charged storytelling.

2. Sky Force

Set against the backdrop of India’s air defense, Sky Force offered a gripping blend of real-life heroism and high-octane action. The film, soaring high on patriotism and action, not only celebrated unsung heroes of the Indian Air Force but also struck a chord with audiences who love adrenaline-packed patriotism. It featured powerful performances by Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

3. Bhul Chuk Maaf

In true Maddock style, Bhul Chuk Maaf took viewers back to the charm of small-town India. With its mix of humor, innocence, and relatable relationships, this romantic drama with a time travel twist proved that simple stories, told beautifully, always find their way into the hearts of audiences, exactly like Maddock’s previous outings. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

4. Tehran

Diving into the world of espionage and geopolitics, Tehran, featuring a power-packed performance by the ever-talented John Abraham, showcased Maddock’s flair for sharp, intelligent thrillers. With edge-of-your-seat tension and a timely narrative, it offered both style and substance to the audience, becoming one of the best political thrillers of the year.

5. Param Sundari

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari is Maddock Films’ most recent outing. A cross-cultural romance that celebrated the power of connection across borders, the film stood out for its soulful storytelling, heartfelt premise, and a fresh pairing. It quickly became one of the most talked-about love stories of recent times.

6. Thamma

After an eventful year, Maddock is set to return to its signature horror-comedy zone with Thamma. Blending the fan-favorite supernatural chills with laugh-out-loud moments, the film is set to prove again that no one does spooky fun quite like Maddock Films. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, among others, Thamma will be part of the Maddock Horror Universe.

From grand epics to eerie laughter, 2025 has solidified Maddock Films’ reputation as one of Bollywood’s most dynamic and genre-defining production houses. This Diwali, audiences can expect more than fireworks – because Thamma promises a celebration dipped in blood. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is slated for a grand release on October 21, 2025!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Sajid Nadiadwala Congratulates Kartik Aaryan On Winning Filmfare Award For Best Actor For Chandu Champion: “Made Us All So Proud”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News