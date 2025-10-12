Indian beauty pageants have been more than just a crown and a winning title. They have also been a platform to enter the world of entertainment. Over the years, India has won numerous international beauty pageants. These competitions served as the gateway to launching many successful actresses in the Indian film industry. From walking the ramp with grace to ruling the big screen with talent, here is the list of the top 7 beauty pageant winners who made their way into Bollywood and left a lasting impression.

1. Sushmita Sen (1994)

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. She started her acting career in 1996 with the film Dastak. Sushmita went on to deliver notable performances in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Biwi No. 1, and Main Hoon Naa, among many others. She also made her OTT debut in 2020 with the web series Aarya, which became one of India’s most-loved and acclaimed series.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved, recognized, and successful actresses in Bollywood. She is often hailed as one of ‘the most beautiful women across the globe’ by fans and admirers. Aishwarya Miss World in 1994. A few years later, in 1997, she got her first break in Bollywood with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya alongside Bobby Deol, and has never stopped since then. Her range of acting is evident in films such as Taal, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, and Dhoom 2, among others.

3. Lara Dutta (2000)

After winning the Miss Universe title in 2000, Lara Dutta entered the Indian film industry. She debuted with the 2003 film Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Some of her notable films include No Entry, Housefull, and Bhagam Bhag, among others.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was crowned Miss World in 2000. She marked her acting debut with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She ruled the big screen and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bollywood industry. Some of her most acclaimed films are Aitraaz, Fashion, Don 2, Barfi!, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, and The Sky is Pink, among others. Priyanka then ventured into Hollywood, leading projects such as Quantico, Baywatch, and Heads of State.

5. Neha Dhupia (2002)

Neha Dhupia won the title of Femina Miss India in 2002 and continued to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Qayamat: City Under Threat. Neha made her name with projects like Chup Chup Ke, A Thursday, Tumhari Sulu, Singh is Kinng, and Lust Stories. Beyond cinema, she is also a popular TV personality, known for hosting and judging reality TV shows like MTV Roadies.

6. Manushi Chhillar (2017)

Manushi Chhillar won both the Miss World title in 2017 and the Femina Miss World title in the same year. She then started her acting career with the film Samrat Prithviraj in 2022 opposite Akshay Kumar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maalik, and Tehran are some of her popular projects.

7. Harnaaz Sandhu (2021)

After Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, Harnaaz Sandhu was the third Indian to win the title of Miss Universe in 2021. She recently made her Hindi film debut with the fourth installment of the Baaghi series, Baaghi 4, starring alongside Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. She has transformed her journey from pageant to the entertainment world in a short time.

