Mahima Chaudhry is a renowned name in the Hindi film fraternity. She began her career as a model and secured her first break in Bollywood with the 1997 film Pardes, in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The diva has a career spanning nearly three decades and has truly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Let’s revisit the time when Mahima reflected on link-up rumors with co-star Ajay Devgn. Read on to know more.

Mahima Chaudhry Opens Up About Horrific Car Accident & Ajay Devgn’s Support

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima Chaudhry reminisced about the time when she faced a life-threatening car accident while shooting Dil Kya Kare and addressed the long-standing dating rumors with co-star Ajay Devgn. She shared, “It was the last day of the shoot in Bangalore, and I was going to the school where the shoot was. It was early morning; normally you get staff to be in the car ahead of you or behind you. I was ready at 5:30 am, and I was supposed to be there at 7 am. I told my staff to leave before me; otherwise, people will think I’m not ready. But my mother asked, ‘Why can’t you go if you’re ready?’ Then I sat in the car and left, but by that time, my staff had already left.”

“A doodhwala truck was coming from the wrong side; we were going roundabout. So, the truck came and smashed my car in the roundabout. The truck came and rammed into me. So, the glass came like bullets and splinters into my face all over. The pieces of glass did not hit me anywhere else; I did not break my bones. It was only on my face,” Mahima added.

She further shared how Kajol and Ajay Devgn helped her in this tough time. The actress continued, “Ajay and Kajol, who were the producers, sought that nobody came to know about it, because at that time, it would have devastated my career. I thought I would never make a comeback, it would never heal, and I would never look normal. But Ajay was like, ‘I get scars like this all the time.’ I was like he is being nice because he doesn’t want me to lose heart. But, actually, he was right. He was a very generous producer; he looked after everything.”

Mahima Chaudhry Spoke About Ajay Devgn Rumors That Left Her Uncomfortable

Besides Dil Kya Kare, Mahima Chaudhry was also supposed to do a guest appearance in another film, also starring Ajay Devgn. She went on to mention that she requested the director not to take close-up shots of her because of the injury. He initially agreed, but later kept moving the camera closer to her face while shooting. Noticing her discomfort, Ajay asked, ‘You’re not ready?’ When she said she wasn’t, he told the director just to let her be. “Ajay said to the director, ‘Why? She is just getting off this incident; it is okay, things can wait.’ The director said that the set will have to be dismantled, and Ajay said, “Okay.” Mahima stated.

“I remember after that, the director went and told everyone that Ajay Devgn is in love with me, and there were rumors in the magazines that I was seeing Ajay Devgn. That made me even more uncomfortable. He had just gotten married sometime back when we were doing Dil Kya Kare, and that film was not even completed when they got married,” Mahima Chaudhry concluded.

Mahima Chaudhry On The Work Front

Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle she has openly shared since 2022. She underwent intensive treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation, and is now proudly cancer-free. After overcoming the illness, she made her comeback to the big screen with Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency in 2024. She was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles.

