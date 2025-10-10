Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, with a remarkable legacy of blockbuster films that have defined his career. Over the years, he has amassed a devoted fan base that eagerly anticipates each of his releases, while being captivated by his charismatic off-screen persona.

His influence and films continue to be at the center of industry conversations. Salman is not only loved by his fans and admirers but also by his industry peers. In a past interview, his longtime friend and fellow Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke candidly about Salman Khan, describing him as one of the most misunderstood stars in the industry.

Suniel Shetty Showered Praise On Salman Khan

Speaking about the Kick actor, Suniel Shetty said, “Salman is a man who’s on a different level; he is the most misunderstood person on this planet. Sometimes actors make mistakes in the selection of a movie. If Salman gets a movie on a good topic, he makes sure to shine in it no matter what.”

The Dhadkan actor further lauded Salman Khan, describing him as a star who consistently goes the extra mile in every endeavor. Highlighting Salman’s unmatched box office power, he pointed out how success is perceived differently for him compared to other actors. While many stars celebrate 200 crore collection as superhit, for Salman, that same milestone is often considered below par.

Suniel Shetty noted that this factor alone speaks volumes about Salman Khan’s unparalleled stardom and influence in cinema. “People don’t always get him. If I had to sum him up in two words, they’d be ‘human being’ and ‘being human,’ that’s exactly who Salman is.”

“He’s a different kind of person, someone who goes above and beyond in everything he does… We call a Rs. 200 crore film of his a flop, but for most of the industry, that would be seen as a superhit. When he gets the right story, he creates magic. Even his so-called underperforming films earn Rs 200 crore,” he mentioned. The actor’s heartfelt remarks reveal the genuine, down-to-earth person behind Salman Khan’s larger-than-life superstar image.

What Next For Salman Khan?

After Sikandar, Salman Khan’s line-up continues to be filled with high-octane entertainers, including his eagerly awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan, which has sparked widespread buzz and curiosity online since the release of its first look. A reunion with director Kabir Khan, particularly on a project like Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 has also been rumored, which could signal a return to the emotionally rich storytelling that made their previous collaboration so memorable.

