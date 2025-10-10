Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood ever since they got married. The two secretly tied the knot in 1991 and mutually parted ways after 13 years in 2004. However, to date, they co-parent their two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Let’s revisit the time when veteran actress Sharmila Tagore reflected on Saif and Amrita Singh’s divorce. Read on to know more.

Saif Ali Khan On Getting Married At A Young Age

The mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan, appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. Saif was quizzed about getting married at a young age, and he replied, “It was kind of like running away from home in a sense. I don’t remember so many things going on, and I found a kind of security and an idea that it feels great. I thought I could make a home out of that.” To this, Sharmila said, “Both of them were very similar. Both of them were very funny. Whenever they would talk, it would be a lot of laughter, mimicking other people, tearing somebody to bits in a funny way. He is good at mimicry, and she is a great storyteller. They looked really happy together.”

Saif Ali Khan Shared That Sharmila Tagore Was Supportive

Saif Ali Khan also shared that his mother was very supportive when she got to know about their marriage. “She (Sharmila) was very supportive when I did it, and I remembered it. She had said, ‘I believe you are living with someone and you are doing something.’ So, I said, Yes. And she said, ‘Don’t get married.’ And I said that I got married yesterday. And a big tear fell off her eye. She started crying, and she said, ‘You really hurt me. Why didn’t you tell me?’ So that’s actually what happened there,” Saif added.

Sharmila Tagore’s Reaction On Saif Amrita’s Separation

Saif further shared that he first spoke to his mother about their separation. The Hum Tum actor said, “About the separation, the first person I spoke to before separation was my mother, who took a deep breath, and there was another pause on the phone, and said, ‘I am with you if that is what you want, and that helped a lot.”

Sharmila Tagore On Saif Amrita’s Divorce

According to Wion News, speaking about Saif Amrita’s divorce, Sharmila Tagore said, “When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no breakup is easy. Then it is not harmonious. I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage; everybody is hurt. So, that stage was not nice, but I tried. But that’s water under the bridge; she needed time to cool down. It is not just staying away; there are so many other things that are involved. It wasn’t a happy time for us because Ibrahim was just three, and we were very fond of the children. Tiger was especially fond of Ibrahim, and he would say, ‘That’s a good lad.’ He didn’t get that time with him. So, we felt doubly deprived to lose Amrita and the two kids. So, it’s not just about him, but we also had to adjust to all that.”

