Dev Anand is one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, having worked in over one hundred movies. His acting chops, coupled with dashing looks, made for a deadly combination. Actors need to maintain certain things owing to their public figure status. The Jewel Thief actor was reportedly not allowed to wear a black coat in public, and the reason will leave you surprised. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The actor was one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema and the most successful as well. He was known for his charming screen presence, effortless style, and distinctive hairstyle, earning the nickname Golden Jubilee Star. He was celebrated for his versatility and was one of those actors who played romantic leads with conviction. He also aced as an action hero and conscious character.

When Dev Anand was reportedly banned from wearing black coats

This is a well-known story that every film enthusiast—and Dev Anand fans- are familiar with. According to reports, including Hindustan Times, Dev Anand was once banned from wearing black coats in public. As the story goes, it dates back to the time of his film Kala Paani’s release. It was reported that Dev looked so dashing in a black coat that a girl, reportedly mesmerized by his appearance, tragically ended her life. There were also accounts of young girls allegedly jumping off buildings just to get one look at the actor.

Apparently, whenever he stepped out of the house in a black coat, the women went gaga over his charm. Thus, the court reportedly banned the Jewel Thief star from wearing a black coat. But this part of the court’s ban seems to be exaggerated and just a rumor since the late actor said so in his autobiography Romancing With Life.

He received numerous awards, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and the Padma Bhushan in 2001. Dev Anand passed away on December 3, 2011, but remains a timeless figure in Indian cinema.

