Bollywood has had its share of scandals when it came to broken relationships and marriages between celebrities. Not many people know that Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhry was also in a highly publicized relationship with former India tennis player Leander Peas. However, their relationship ended on an unceremonious note when she accused Peas of allegedly cheating on her. Not only this but Mahima alleged that Leander cheated on her with model Rhea Pillai who was earlier married to actor, Sanjay Dutt.

What Went Wrong In Mahima And Leander’s Love Nest?

Mahima Chaudhry and Leader Peas were in a serious relationship for around three years. The Baghban actress was also seen supporting Peas during his matches. However, it was in 2003 when the ex-couple chose to separate and Mahima also accused Leander of allegedly cheating on her with Rhea Pillai who was the former wife of Sanjay Dutt.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, in an old interview with Miss Malini, Mahima Chaudhry said, “Mujhe bohot bada jhatka laga jab maine suna ki wo mere pith peechey kisi or ko bhi date kar raha hai. Jab wo meri zindagi se gaya, toh meri life mein koi changes nahi aaye. meri life zara bi impact nahi huyi. Main or bhi zyada mature ho gayi. (He may be a good tennis player, but he didn’t play fair with me. It wasn’t really shocking for me when I came to know that he was going around with someone else. His exit had no impact on my life. In fact, I became more mature as a person. I feel he did the same thing with Rhea (Pillai) as well).”

Leander Peas And Rhea Pillai’s Relationship Also Hit An Unceremonious End

After his ugly split with Mahima Chaudhry, Leander Peas got into a live-in relationship with Rhea Pillai and the duo were together for many years. They were also rumored to have tied the knot in 2005 and also had a daughter named Aiyana. However, their relationship also ended on an unceremonious note when Pillai accused Peas of alleged domestic violence in 2014.

A legal battle ensued for seven long years after which the court announced its judgment in Rhea Pillai’s favor. Leander Peas was asked to pay a monthly rent of Rs 50,000 to Pillai along with Rs 1 lakh of maintenance. Rhea also got the custody of their daughter. Well, the former tennis player’s love life did see a lot of turbulence. He also dated former actress Kim Sharma in 2021 but the duo called it quits after 2 years of togetherness. Mahima Chaudhry also tied the knot with Bobby Mukherjee in 2006 but the duo separated in the year 2013. The actress made her acting comeback recently with the film, Emergency.

