The Kangana Ranaut starrer political biographical drama Emergency is going steady at the box office. On its 9th day, the film witnessed a good growth in its day-wise collection. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its ninth day.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the film earned around 86 lakhs in its day-wise collection. This was a growth of almost 115% since it earned 40 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 17.75 crores. It is now slowly inching close to 20 crores. The movie needs an even more consistent upward graph in the collection to cross the same.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is reportedly mounted at a scale of 60 crores. Given its current India net collection of 17.75 crores, the movie has managed to recover 29% of its budget. It witnessed a box office clash with the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad and has managed to triumph over the same when it comes to the box office collection.

Take A Look At The Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below

Day 1: 3.11 crores

Day 2: 4.28 crores

Day 3: 4.87 crores

Day 4: 1.27 crores

Day 5: 1.03 crores

Day 6: 1.03 crores

Day 7: 0.9 crores

Day 8: 0.4 crores

Day 9: 0.86 crores

Total: 17.75 crores

About The Movie

Emergency has also been directed by Kangana Ranaut. The actress steps into the shoes of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film revolves around the tumultuous phase of the emergency under her reign. It also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and the late Satish Kaushik.

