It looks like Akshay Kumar is back to his A-game. It’s been a while since the Bollywood superstar has delivered a hit at the box office. But his Republic 2025 release, Sky Force, is finally showing good signs in India. However, it is not performing very well in North America and stayed way behind Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter on day 1. Scroll below for a detailed comparison.

Fighter Opening Day (North America)

In 2024, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone came together for the first-ever time to treat fans with their Republic Day release, Fighter. It made a good start at the North American box office, garnering a whopping $565K (INR 4.87 crores).

Sky Force Box Office Day 1 (North America)

As per the latest box office update, Akshay Kumar led Sky Force has raked in $108,435 (INR 93.48 lacs) on its opening day in North America. The start has been underwhelming, given it features a Bollywood superstar in the leading role. Even a film like Crew earned over 5 crores on its opening day in NA. The Republic Day 2025 release needed almost 428% higher earnings to leave behind Fighter, but that gap is considerable.

It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar has delivered a string of flops in recent years, except for OMG 2. His much-anticipated films, including Khel Khel Mein, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Bachchan Pandey, among others, could not live upto the expectations. It will take some time for fans worldwide to reinstill their faith. But it would now be safe to say that the redemption has begun with Sky Force, at least in India.

Domestic Box Office Collection

In India, Akshay Kumar starrer made a good start, making box office collections of 15.30 crores on day 1. It was not expected to even achieve the double-digit score, but what happened was rather surprising. There were huge discounts that favored the action drama very well. The word-of-mouth is in favor, so another jump is expected on day 2.

More about Sky Force

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the action drama revolves around India’s first airstrike. The ensemble cast also features Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya.

