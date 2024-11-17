2024 has been a blessing so for Kriti Sanon, as nothing went wrong for her. Apart from the critical acclaim, the actress also tasted commercial success. Both the films she had been a part of this year were expected to be passable affairs, but the audience showered love and made them money spinners at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know how the actress fared commercially this year!

Disastrous 2023!

Last year, Kriti saw a disastrous time as none of her films managed to be successful. Starting from Shehzada’s poor run, she delivered two more disasters with Adipurush and Ganapath. All these three films were big setbacks for her, but thankfully, things have changed totally this year as the actress hasn’t delivered a single failure.

Kriti Sanon’s solid comeback

The year started with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also starred Shahid Kapoor. Backed by the light-hearted theme, the film surprised everyone with its run at the Indian box office. Despite mixed reviews, the rom-com did well among the audience and went on to garner 87 crores net in India. It secured a plus verdict.

After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon came up with Crew, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in key roles. This film was a big surprise as apart from registering a double-digit start, it went on to earn 90 crores net at the Indian box office. Even this was a plus affair.

So, Kriti Sanon delivered two back-to-back successes in 2024 and no failure. Taking this into consideration, her success ratio is 100%, which is simply superb.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

In the case of Kriti Sanon, it’s 2/2 x 100 = 100% success ratio

Per film average

Combining the collection of theatrical releases in 2024, Kriti’s total stands at 177 crores. So, her per-film average is 88.50 crores by using the (total collection/total films = average per film) formula.

Kriti Sanon’s box office report card 2024:

Films – 2

Success ratio – 100%

Total collection – 177 crores

Per film average – 88.50 crores

