The Varun Tej starrer Telugu period action film Matka was released at the box office on November 14. However, contrary to the expectations, the movie failed to witness a promising opening. What makes it more worse is that the 2nd and 3rd-day collection of the film has been witnessing a further downward graph.

Matka Box Office Collection Day 3

The Varun Tej starrer opened at 0.70 crore, which was an extremely poor opening. While it was expected that the film might pick up some pace over the weekend, things turned for the worse for the movie. It earned around 0.66 crore on its second day. And on the third day, the film has amassed 0.62 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to a mere 1.98 crore. The movie has not even touched the 2 crore mark on its 3rd day which is indeed alarming.

What Went Wrong For Matka?

The Varun Tej starrer has opened to a mixed response from netizens and the critics. The movie is not receiving the positive word of mouth that would have benefitted its box office collections. Apart from this, it has been facing a stiff competition from films like Amaran, Bagheera, Lucky Baskhar, and KA. The release of Suriya’s Kanguva on the same day has made things even more challenging. Now, only an upward graph in the day-wise collection of the movie can take things for the better. For the unversed, the film’s opening was around 41.6% lower than Varun Tej’s previous box office flop Operation Valentine.

About The Movie

Apart from Varun Tej, Matka also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, and Saloni Aswani in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Karuna Kumar. At the same time, the music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

