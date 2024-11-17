While Suriya’s Kanguva has failed to meet mammoth expectations, Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran has managed to control the situation for Kollywood. Every big star, including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Rajinikanth, failed to deliver big successes this year. Amid this crisis, Siva’s biographical action drama has given some sort of relief, and the way it jumped on day 17 suggests that there’s enough fuel left in the film. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

Riding high on extremely positive word-of-mouth, the Kollywood biggie began its third Saturday with an impressive occupancy of 35% in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, a big jump was seen, and occupancy crossed 50%. In the evening, there was a slight jump, but during night shows, the film went full throttle and registered up to 70% occupancy.

Despite a reduction in shows due to new releases, Amaran raked in an impressive 6 crores on day 17, a jump of 66% from day 16’s 3.60 crores. The film is majorly driven by Tamil Nadu, followed by some pockets in southern states. Including the latest update, the overall collection now stands at 181.95 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

If we compare the current total with the reported budget of 120 crores, Amaran is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 61.95 crores. Calculated further, it equals 51.62% returns.

Again today, Amaran will show a jump, and the collection will comfortably cross 7 crores, taking the overall sum close to 190 crores. From there, it will be a matter of a few days before the film enters the 200-crore club at the Indian box office.

