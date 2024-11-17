Hullabaloo around Diwali releases has now settled down, and both films are working on their merits. If we look at Singham Again, it took a solid start and maintained a strong momentum during the opening week. Unfortunately, it started to show signs of slowing down from the second week. In the third week, the magnum opus has seen a further decrease in pace, and the dream of entering the 300-crore club at the Indian box office is now shattered. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

After dominating the show count in the opening week, the Singham threequel has seen a downfall. Things became brutal this week, as over 50% of shows were chopped off compared to the second week. In the Hindi market, Kanguva and The Sabarmati Report were released this week, and even Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is running successfully.

Yesterday, Singham Again began on a fair note and saw a jump in occupancy during afternoon and evening shows. In the night shows, there was growth, but it was only to a limited extent. This resulted in 3.60 crores* coming in yesterday. If compared to Friday’s 3.10 crores*, this is a jump of just 16.12%.

Including the latest update, Singham Again now stands at 248.15 crores* at the Indian box office, which looks good in isolation but not up to the mark for a big franchise film.

Today, the Ajay Devgn starrer will show some growth and comfortably cross the 250 crore mark. However, from tomorrow onwards, the film will show a big dip and won’t be able to enter the 300 crore club in India.

Meanwhile, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in cameo appearances.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

