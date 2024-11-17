Vikrant Massey led The Sabarmati Report continues to enjoy decent word-of-mouth at the Indian box office. The drama thriller opened to mixed reviews, largely because of its allegedly diplomatic take on the controversy. The good thing is it is showing good improvement in footfalls. Scroll below for the latest update on day 2.

The Sabarmati Report began its box office journey on a good note. Vikrant Massey scored the highest opening of his lifetime, as it minted 1.41 crores. Its day 1 collections are better than most of his successful outings, including 12th Fail (1.10 crores) and Lipstick Under My Burkha (1.22 crores). All eyes were on the growth on Saturday, and it did not disappoint.

Box Office Collection Day 2

The official numbers are out, and The Sabarmati Report made a box office collection of 2.18 crores on day 2. It has witnessed an impressive growth of 54% compared to 1.41 crores earned on the opening day. Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial is largely dependent on word-of-mouth. It is also to be noted that the film is running alongside biggies like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Considering its niche, The Sabarmati Report has been doing well at the box office. The 3-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 3.59 crores. Today, the film will go past the 5 crores mark.

Performing better than 12th Fail

While 12th Fail made a slow start, it made a staggering jump of 127% on the following day as collections surged to 2.50 crores. So, if one considers the day-on-day comparison, Vikrant Massey’s last success performed better.

In terms of the 2-day total, both films are almost on the same lines as 12th Fail had earned 3.60 crores in the first two days.

So far, everything looks good for The Sabarmati Report. The real test begins on Monday, and it is to be seen how the film fairs during its first week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

