Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has turned out to be a huge surprise. And we’re not saying that only for the domestic market but also for the overseas circuits. Kartik Aaryan starrer has clocked the biggest opening of 2024 for a Hindi film. It has left behind biggies like Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Stree 2. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

BB3 was released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. It arrived in a box office clash with Singham Again. While Ajay Devgn starrer took the lead with a fantastic opening in the domestic market. The situation was quite the opposite in North America.

Top Hindi Openers in North America

Beyond everyone’s imagination, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the biggest opener of 2024 in the USA/ Canada markets. It has earned $624K, and interestingly, only two other films have crossed the $600K mark. Singham Again ($616K) and Crew ($600K) are the other two in the Top 3.

Kalki 2898 AD is out of the Top 3

As can be seen above, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s led Kalki 2898 AD is not among the top three. It has gained the 5th spot with a box office collection of $454K. At the number 4 spot is Fighter, with earnings of $565K in North America

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 >> Stree 2

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster Stree 2 has earnings of $387K, meaning BB3 is almost 61% higher.

It is now to be seen if any upcoming Indian film will surpass the record created by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024. Sitare Zameen Par and Pushpa are two big movies that will release in December. Hopefully they will give some good competition to the horror-comedy.

