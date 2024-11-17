The Kiran Abbavaram starrer Telugu fantasy thriller KA has entered the safe zone after recovering its entire budget. It has also managed to enter the 30 crore target recently. Take a look at its box office performance on the 17th day.

KA Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the day-wise collection of the Kiran Abbavaram starrer saw a slight growth. It earned 0.24 crore on its 17th day, which was a little increase from the day-wise collection of its 16th day, wherein it had earned 0.15 crore. The movie’s total India net collection comes to 25.34 crore. At the same time, the gross collection amounts to 29.90 crore. The film has earned around 6.5 crore when it comes to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of the film comes to 36.4 crore. The film is now inching slightly towards the 40 crore mark. However, it is likely to be a challenge for the movie to cross this target since its day-wise collections have overall reduced.

With the movie’s current India net collection of 25.34 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 3.34 crore. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a budget of 22 crore. The Kiran Abbavaram starrer’s ROI percentage comes to 15.18%. The movie’s OTT release has been reportedly pushed by the makers. They released a statement recently wherein they announced that KA will not be released on an OTT platform anytime soon. This is because the makers wish for the audience to enjoy the film in the theatres for some time more.

About The Movie

Apart from Kiran Abbavaram, KA also stars Nayan Sarika, Tanvi Ram, and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sujith and Sandeep. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

