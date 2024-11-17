It would be safe to say that Kanguva has turned out to be the biggest disappointment of 2024. One of the most-anticipated films of the year, the Suriya starrer crashed on the second day following highly negative reviews. It seems the boat has sunken because there hasn’t been much improvement on day 3. Scroll below for the worldwide box office update!

Kanguva was released in theatres worldwide on November 14, 2024. The release coincided with Children’s Day celebrations. The pre-release hype was massive, not only in India but even in the overseas markets. Despite tremendous pre-sales, the spot bookings were largely affected as the epic fantasy action film opened to negative reviews from critics as well as audiences.

Domestic Box Office Collection Day 3

Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol led Kanguva raked in box office collections of 9.75 crores on day 3 (all languages included). It has witnessed a growth of only 5% compared to 9.25 crores minted on the second day. The domestic box office collections now stand at 43 crores* net. Including taxes, the gross earnings have come to 50.74 crores*.

Overseas Box Office Collection Day 3

Similar to India, Kanguva was expected to achieve some massive milestones in the international circuit. However, word-of-mouth has also impacted overseas earnings, as the 3-day total has surged to only 18 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

After three days, the collections from all regions add up to a worldwide total of 68.74 crores gross. Today marks the last chance for decent growth. If there isn’t any considerable margin covered today, Kanguva could shortly be washed out of theatres in the first week itself!

Kanguva vs Meiyazhagan

It is unfortunate that a movie made on 300 crore+ budget like Kanguva is being compared to Meiyazhagan, which was made on a low budget of only 30 crores.

Suriya’s own production starring Karthi had made worldwide earnings of 53.32 crores gross in its lifetime. While Siva’s directorial has crossed that mark in less than 3 days, it isn’t much of an achievement because it may not go very far from it. While expectations were for the film to garner 400-500 crores globally, it may not even achieve the 150 crore mark!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 16: Earns 57% More Than Singham Again, Inches Away From 250 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News