Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made a swift entry into the third weekend with some considerable growth. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, the horror-comedy flick is pacing towards the 250 crore mark. Anees Bazmee’s directorial performed better than Singham Again on day 16. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

On November 1, 2023, BB3 arrived in Indian theatres along with Singham Again. It was indeed a clash of the titans, but both biggies made th most of the Diwali holidays. It has been impressive to witness the journey of Kartik Aaryan starrer bridging the gap with Singham Again in box office collections.

Box Office Collection Day 16

On the third Saturday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned 5.65 crores, a jump of 25% compared to 4.51 crores minted on the previous day. It is commendable that not only did the collections go over the 5 crore mark on day 16, but the horror-comedy has also been maintaining its 4 crore+ streak. Even a commercial potboiler like Singham Again failed to score such a trend.

Take a look at the breakdown of box office collections below:

Week 1 – 168.86 crores

Week 2 – 66.01 crores

Day 15 – 4.51 crores

Day 16 – 5.65 crores

The 16-day total now stands at 245.03 crores. All eyes are now on Kartik Aaryan, clocking his first-ever 250 crore grosser. It will take a day more after Sunday to unlock that milestone!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

On day 16, Singham Again has garnered 3.60 crores at the box office. This means Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned almost 57% higher earnings than its rival. The gap between both biggies is now only four crores. It is to be seen whether the horror-comedy flick will surpass the cop drama in the coming days.

