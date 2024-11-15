The Varun Tej starrer Telugu period action film Matka was released into the theatres on November 14, 2024. While there were a lot of expectations banking on the movie, at least taking a decent opening, it has gone on to disappoint big time in that aspect. The film has witnessed an extremely poor first-day collection. Here is taking a look at the Matka box office opening day collections.

Matka Box Office Collection Day 1

The Varun Tej starrer opened at a mere 0.70 crore. The movie opening below the 1 crore bracket is indeed very disappointing. The only hope for the film is to see an upward graph in the coming days and to see whether the collections go up, especially over the weekend. The film has also opened to a largely negative review from the critics and masses alike. This leaves little scope for a positive word of mouth, which would have benefitted the movie.

Matka Witnesses A Lower Opening Than Operation Valentine

The film has witnessed an even lesser opening than Varun Tej’s 2023 box office flop Operation Valentine. For the unversed, Operation Valentine opened at 1.2 crore at the box office. While Matka saw an opening of just 0.70 crore. The film has witnessed a 41.6% lower opening than Operation Valentine. Apart from this, the movie is also facing a tough competition from films like Amaran, Bagheera, Lucky Baskhar, and KA. If this was not enough, things would get tougher for the Varun Tej starrer since it is also facing the Suriya starrer Kanguva at the box office now.

About The Film

Apart from Varun Tej, Matka also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, and Saloni Aswani in the lead roles. It has been directed by Karuna Kumar. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Advance Booking (USA): Allu Arjun’s Film Witnesses Only 10% Growth In 48 Hours, All Eyes On Official Trailer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News