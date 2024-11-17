Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 once again flexed its pull during the weekend, as on the third Saturday, it witnessed a good jump. While overseas numbers remained on the decent side, the growth in India was impressive. This boosted the film’s mission to enter the 400-crore club at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s magnum opus. Keep reading for a detailed report of 16 days!

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee once again struck the gold and reinstated his hold on the comedy genre. The man has been in the film industry for years now and is still making people laugh despite a change in the comedy scene over the years. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel has also turned out to be the biggest success in Bazmee’s career.

Riding majorly on the love from the family audience, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered a jump of 25% yesterday and took its overall tally to 245.03 crores net at the Indian box office after 16 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 289.13 crores. In the overseas market, it added another crore, taking the total to 87 crores gross.

So, after combining the Indian and overseas gross, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at a whopping 376.13 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 16 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 245.03 crores

India gross- 289.13 crores

Overseas gross- 87 crores

Worldwide gross- 376.13 crores

With 376.13 crores gross in the kitty already, the film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 (374 crores gross). The next target is Salman Khan‘s Kick (377 crores gross), which will be crossed today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

