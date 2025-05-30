Kajol has joined the supernatural horror universe with Maa. She will reportedly join Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan universe. The official trailer was released on May 29, 2025, and received huge praise. Not only has it broken the internet, but it also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 in viewership on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Maa trailer views within 24 hours on YouTube

Kajol’s trailer was impactful and intriguing yet a breath of fresh air, which viewers greatly appreciated. It’s a new take on the horror genre and hopefully a worthy one of Bollywood. In the first 24 hours, Maa garnered a viewership of 10.83 million on YouTube. It is currently trending at #2 with 137K likes and over 18K comments.

Maa vs Housefull 5 trailer views

Housefull 5 also gained applause and positive reviews for its trailer. Akshay Kumar starrer had gained 9.46 million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube. In comparison, Kajol’s Maa has clocked 1.37 million higher views, which is a big win! The upcoming horror film could turn out to be an underdog at the Indian box office.

Unfortunately, none of the films made it to the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube. They needed a minimum of 45.2 million views to beat Baby John, which is at the #10 position. But clearly, the margin is considerable.

Take a look at the most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube (first 24 hours):

Dunki – 58.5 million SkyForce – 57.7 million Adipurush – 52.2 million Singham Again – 51.95 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million Animal – 50.6 million Sikandar – 48 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million Baby John – 45.2 million

More about Maa

Maa is directed by Vishal Revanti Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn along with Jio Studios. The film is reportedly the sequel to Shaitaan’s universe and will also see R Madhavan in a cameo appearance. It marks the debut of Kajol in the horror universe.

Also starring Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryasikha Das, Yaani Bharadwaj, Rupakatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma, Maa is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27, 2025.

