Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is witnessing a glorious, record-breaking run at the box office. Dominic Arun’s directorial is now chasing its one last target – to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Scroll below for the day 46 report!

How much has Lokah Chapter 1 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Naslen co-starrer garnered 36 lakhs on the 7th Sunday. It witnessed a slight improvement from 30 lakhs earned on the previous day. It is the biggest success Malayalam film has ever seen, and clearly, the spree continues!

The overall earnings in India conclude at 155.61 crore net after 46 days. Lokah Chapter 1 is made on a reported budget of 30 crores. It has emerged as one of the most profitable Malayalam films of recent times, with staggering returns of 418.7%. A blockbuster!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Overseas

Not only in India, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film is adding footfalls at the overseas market even after 45 days. The international total surges to 119.60 crore gross so far. It is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the international box office after L2: Empuraan, which concluded its run at 142.25 crore gross.

Will it beat Housefull 5 worldwide?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has surpassed every Malayalam film ever at the worldwide box office. It is now aiming to surpass the global lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 (304.12 crores) to become the 7th highest Indian grosser of 2025. The target is closer than ever as it now only needs 92 lakhs more in the kitty.

Dulquer Salmaan’s production is reportedly arriving on digital platforms on October 17, 2025. Fans will be able to stream the Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film on JioHotstar. This means, it still has five more days to beat Housefull 5, post which it will make its way out of theatres.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (46 days)

India net: 155.61 crores

India gross: 183.61 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 417.5%

Overseas gross: 119.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 303.21 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

