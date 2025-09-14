Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, has already emerged as a blockbuster hit and is still refusing to slow down. Currently running in its third week, the film is still making impressive numbers, keeping its winning momentum intact. On the third Saturday, day 17, it emerged as the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

After scoring a century in the first two weeks, the Mollywood superhero flick displayed superb hold on the third Friday by earning 4.05 crores. On Saturday, it saw an impressive jump of 55.55% and amassed 6.3 crores, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it has earned a whopping 112.05 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days. Including GST, it stands at 132.21 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 54.7 crores

Week 2 – 47 crores

Day 16 – 4.05 crores

Day 17 – 6.3 crores

Total – 112.05 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser!

With 112.05 crores in the kitty, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has comfortably surpassed Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which closed its domestic run at 106.64 crore net. By doing this, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has become Mollywood’s third-highest-grossing film of all time in India.

Take a look at the top Malayalam grossers at the Indian box office (100 crores or more):

Manjummel Boys – 142 crores Thudarum – 122 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 112.05 crores (17 days) L2: Empuraan – 106.64 crores

The way Lokah is going forward, it will topple Thudarum in the next 2-3 days to grab the second spot. Also, it has a strong chance of overtaking Manjummel Boys to become Mollywood’s top grosser.

More about the film

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan (Wayfarer Films). It was reportedly made on a controlled budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned over 100 crore net in India, thus emerging as a massive hit.

