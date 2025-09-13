Rajinikanth’s Coolie has closed its run in the Hindi-dubbed version. On Friday (September 12), with multiple new releases arriving in theatres, this Kollywood magnum opus made an exit. Since the film was released in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis), it made decent earnings, but it was still not enough, considering the high expectations. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Post-Vikram, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has become a known face among the Hindi audience. His Leo with Thalapathy Vijay did decent business in the Hindi market despite not being released in national cinema chains. This time, his film had a strong attraction like Aamir Khan and the support of big cinema chains, but it couldn’t make it big.

Coolie (Hindi) closing collection at the Indian box office

Even in a clash with War 2, Coolie (Hindi) opened at 4.5 crores. During the 4-day opening weekend, it did a business of 19.7 crores, which was a healthy number. However, due to mixed word-of-mouth, it couldn’t turn a healthy start into a winning momentum. There was some stability during weekdays, but the numbers weren’t impressive.

Coolie (Hindi) maintained a steady pace at lower levels and eventually, after spending four weeks in theatres, it concluded its run at the Indian box office. It wrapped up at an estimated 37.25 crore net. It’s a decent sum, but it should have hit the 50 crore mark.

With a sum of 37.25 crore net, the Hindi version has ended its theatrical run with an average verdict.

Ends its run as Kollywood’s 2nd highest-grosser in Hindi!

Though the film didn’t perform up to its true potential, it has managed to become Kollywood’s second-highest-grossing film of all time in Hindi. It is next to 2.0 (188 crore net), which also belongs to Rajinikanth.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers in Hindi:

2.0 – 188 crores Coolie – 37.25 crores Leo – 32.21 crores Kabali – 28 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 25 crores

More about the film

Apart from Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan, Coolie also featured Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and Upendra in key roles. It was produced by Sun Pictures and was reportedly mounted on a budget of 350 crores.

