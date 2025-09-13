Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger will be shown on the big screen again after 12 years. Yes, you read that right! The first-ever blockbuster of YRF’s Spy Universe is re-releasing in theatres, and the official date is expected to be announced soon. With this, the film can fulfill its broken dream at the Indian box office. Will it be able to pull off the feat with the rerun? Let’s discuss it below!

Ek Tha Tiger was a massive box office success during its original run

The Bollywood action thriller was originally released on August 15, 2012. Back then, it received decent reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth. After a blockbuster start of 32.92 crore net, it displayed strong legs, and in the long run, it turned out to be a huge success. It concluded its lifetime run at 198 crore net in India.

Gets a chance of fulfilling its 12-year-old broken dream

As mentioned above, Ek Tha Tiger ended its Indian box office run at 198 crore net, thus just missing the entry to the 200 crore club. Back in the day, earning 200 crore net was an extraordinary achievement; unfortunately, it missed the feat by a small margin of just 2 crores. Now, 12 years later, it has an opportunity to score a deserving double century.

Lately, we have seen re-releases making significant earnings in India, especially in Bollywood. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanam Teri Kasam, Veer Zaara, and other films made impressive numbers with their reissues. So, even Ek Tha Tiger has a chance of minting moolah and hitting a double century at the Indian box office. The only thing is that the film must secure a decent show count for itself and stay in theatres at least for a week.

More about the film

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It also featured Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal in key roles.

