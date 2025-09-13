Teja Sajja’s Mirai is garnering positive reactions from all over, which puts it in a very good position at the Indian box office. It has the scope of minting big numbers and overtaking Teja’s blockbuster, HanuMan. Specifically talking about the Hindi-dubbed version, the film is off to a fair start, and though the day 1 collection is lesser than HanuMan, it is likely to show a healthy jump over the weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

In the Hindi market, Teja Sajja has gained popularity due to HanuMan. So, his latest release had some awareness around its release. However, it suffered competition from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, new Bollywood releases, and some holdovers, affecting the overall screen count. Amid this, it has managed to secure some sort of start.

How much did Mirai (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

While the start in the morning shows was low, Mirai‘s Hindi version picked up throughout the day due to an initial favorable reception. With the occupancy hitting double-digits in the afternoon and evening shows, and touching 17% in night shows, the film managed to score 1.7 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

With 1.7 crores, Mirai (Hindi) stayed lower than HanuMan (Hindi), which opened at 2.15 crore net. If compared, Teja’s latest film opened with 20.93% or 21% less collection than his previous release.

Though the number isn’t big, the film has a chance to score a healthy opening weekend as it is likely to grow. Reactions have been decent to good so far, and with no big Hindi release this week, the Teja Sajja starrer might get the benefit.

Will Mirai overtake HanuMan’s opening weekend?

For those who don’t know, HanuMan (Hindi) enjoyed a healthy opening weekend of 12.26 crore net. It displayed an impressive jump after a start of 2.15 crores. However, in the case of HanuMan, word-of-mouth was highly positive in the Hindi market. For Mirai, it’s decent to good so far. So, surpassing HanuMan’s weekend is a bit tough.

