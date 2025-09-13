Before getting into full-time politics, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen on the big screen for the one last time. His supposedly final film, Jana Nayagan, is set for a grand release next year. As expected, the makers have finalized the release date ahead of the Pongal festivities. Since Pongal is the most lucrative festive season for Tamil films, Vijay’s next is expected to make big numbers at the Indian box office. However, to an extent, it might suffer a dent from Sivakarthikeyan’s next film, which is also scheduled for the festive release. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Suriya backs out of the Pongal festive season

On the occasion of Vijay’s 51st birthday in June, the makers of Jana Nayagan released a teaser and made it official that the film would be released on January 9, 2025. It has been perfectly scheduled to make full use of the Pongal festive season, which is from January 13 to 16. With Suriya‘s Karuppu reportedly moving from its initially planned Pongal release, things were looking good for Vijay’s biggie, but Sivakarthikeyan has spoiled the plans.

It will be Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan vs Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi during Pongal!

On Friday (September 12), the makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi announced that they are coming on January 14, thus cutting the open run of Jana Nayagan. While there’s no direct clash as such, both films will definitely dent each other during the Pongal holidays, which are highly crucial for Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan is reportedly Thalapathy Vijay’s most expensive film, with a budget exceeding 300 crores. With such a cost, it needs massive earnings at the Indian box office. In a solo release, it might have fetched record numbers during the Pongal holidays, but now, the business will be affected to some extent due to Parasakthi.

Since Jana Nayagan is supposedly Vijay’s final film, it has been mounted on a very big scale, and expectations are sky high. It must outshine Leo, which amassed over 340 crore net at the Indian box office. Let’s see if Parasakthi will allow it to mint such big numbers.

