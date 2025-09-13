Teja Sajja has proved that good content and good intentions win at the cinemas. Mirai, on day 1, performed well in the theaters, churning out good numbers at the box office. In fact, the film has surpassed the opening day numbers of Tejja Sajja’s debut theatrical release at the box office.

Helmed by Kartik Ghattamneni and Anil Anand, the film stars Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The film is a mythological fantasy drama that finds its fictional roots in Samrat Ashoka and mythological roots in Ramayana and Lord Ram.

HanuMan’s Opening Day Collection

Teja Sajja’s film debut film earned a net collection of 12.21 crore on the opening day. However, on day 1 it earned only 8 crore and the rest belonged to the paid previews. So, technically, HanuMan on day 1 earned only 8 crore and Teja Sajja’s latest theatrical arrival has earned 50% more!

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, September 12, 2025, Mirai earned 12 crore at the box office. With this opening day collection, Teja Sajja’s mythological fantasy film managed to break three records at the box office as well.

Check out the three box office records made by the film on its opening day.

Enters Top 5 Morning Occupancies Of Tollywood

Matching Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Mirai managed to enter the top 5 morning occupancies for a Tollywood film in 2025 on the opening day.

Take a look at the top day 1 morning occupancies of major Tollywood releases in 2025.

HIT 3: 79%

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 70%

Hari Hara Veera Mallu | Kingdom: 64%

Daaku Maharaaj: 60%

Game Changer | Mirai: 56%

Enters Top 10 Telugu Openers

Mirai managed to push Mad Square out of the list of the top 10 Tollywood openers of 2025. Mad Square occupied the tenth spot with a collection of 8.50 crore before Teja Sajja, surpassed his opening day collection.

Check out the top 10 opening day earnings for a Tollywood film in 2025 (India Net Collection).

Game Changer: 54 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 47.5 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 25.35 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 23 crore HIT: The Third Case: 21 crore Kingdom: 18 crore Kuberaa: 14.75 crore Mirai: 12 crore Thandel: 11.50 crore Kannappa: 9.35 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

