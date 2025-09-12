Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, started its journey on a fair note but couldn’t maintain the momentum. Released alongside a big competitor like Son Of Sardaar 2, the film had its charm and uniqueness. Initially, it found the audience, but eventually, it concluded its theatrical run on an underwhelming note at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood romantic drama was theatrically released on August 1, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. The film was praised for its overall hard-hitting, socially relevant concept. Both Siddhant and Triptii were hailed for their powerful performances. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth.

Dhadak 2 wraps up its run at the worldwide box office

In India, Dhadak 2 started its run with a collection of 3.65 crores. Over the opening weekend, it saw some growth, and 11.97 crores came in. However, on weekdays, it couldn’t reach a wider audience and saw bigger drops than expected. In the opening week, it earned 17.56 crores. After the first week, it added a few more crores and concluded the run.

Overall, after staying in theatres for over four weeks, Dhadak 2 did a business of 24.24 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 28.6 crores. Overseas, it earned only 4.6 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 33.2 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 24.24 crores

India gross – 28.6 crores

Overseas gross – 4.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 33.2 crores

More about the film

The romantic drama was directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The film also features Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma, and Saad Bilgrami in key roles. It’s a spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Needs Less Than 280 Crores To Break His Own Record, Will Jolly LLB 3 Pull Off A Miracle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News