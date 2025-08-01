Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

What’s Good: The general whacky tone and lesson at the end that I cannot reveal.

What’s Bad: Some jokes that fall flat, and the garbled-looking first half.

Loo Break: Chances there in the convoluted first half.

Watch or Not?: For fans of crazy comedies, this franchise, Ajay Devgn, and Ravi Kishan.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 148 minutes

Jassi urf Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (Ajay Devgn), has married Dimple (Neeru Bajwa), but nothing is really ‘happy’ with his life. His mother (Dolly Ahluwalia) has to slog at housework at her age, and he does not have his wife for company (she prefers to live and work in London). Jassi is thus very lonely.

A call from Dimple summoning him to London makes Jassi ecstatic, but when he reaches the city, she tells him that she wants a divorce and has a British boyfriend. Broken-hearted, by a chain of circumstances, he encounters Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), who has been dumped by her husband, Danish (Chunky Panday), and their daughter (explanations later), Saba (Roshni Walia), who is in love. The two live with Mehwish (Kubbra Sait) and Gul (Deepak Dobriyal), a transgender woman. They are dancers and musicians.

Saba is in love with Gogi (Sahil Mehta), the son of an uber-rich Sikh, nicknamed Raja a.k.a. Balwinder Sandhu (Ravi Kishan). Ravi Kishan is the son of the ever-libidinous Ranjit Singh (Sharat Saxena), who has married a British pole-dancer named Janet (Nasa Ohalete). Raja’s half-brothers are the morons Tony (Mukul Dev) and Tittu (Vindu Dara Singh), both more brawn than brain.

Raja wants his son to marry into a pedigree and a staunchly Indian pedigree at that. And there comes the problem: Saba and her parents, like Mehwish and Gul, are Pakistanis. And Danish has now decamped in search of fresh romantic pastures.

Jassi is now psychologically manipulated into posing as Saba’s father, and there are areas of suspicion about him and his clan from the Sandhu family. A cascade of events happen before things are happily resolved, because everyone other than Ranjit Singh (whose life is an open romantic book spanning many wives of different nationalities!) has skeletons in their (love) closets!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The madcap script (Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain) goes a shade out of control in the first half, with too many foundations not always laid in the best or wittiest manner. By interval time, you are sure you are in for (cinematic) trouble.

But the second half comes together with great briskness, and then there is no stopping the fun quotient. The battle tank sequence, the whole matter of the three seeming villains out to upstage Raja, and the final sequence of everyone bringing out their own secrets are immensely well-done. The Border sequences bring the house down. Many other one-liners are hilarious, and by the second hour, the film thus settles into a very decent comedy despite all the illogic (obviously needed for such mirthful movies).

Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Ajay Devgn excels in his usual low-key deadpan-demeanour brand of comedy as Jassi. Ravi Kishan towers as the rather pompous yet essentially harassed and hassled Raja. This is another classic turn from this underrated and versatile artiste. Deepak Dobriyal as Gul is excellent, and the late Mukul Dev, Vindoo Dara Singh, and Sanjay Mishra are again understated.

Dolly Ahluwalia makes for an excellent Bebe, Jassi’s mother, in a brief cameo. Mrunal Thakur, Roshni Walia, and Kubbra Sait are competent in their roles, but Neeru Bajwa is a shade uncomfortable. Chunky Panday is wasted, as is Durgesh Kumar as Sanjay Mishra’s acolyte.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

National award-winning cinematographer and Punjabi film director Vijay Kumar Arora scores in his Hindi debut after some hazy beginning for the comedy. What is especially appealing is that the humour is wholesome, family-oriented (though above the grasp of pre-teen kids), and at the same time, in control and just short of slapstick. However, the cinematography by Aseem Bajaj tends to be a shade gaudy on occasion, and Arora, with his origins, could have controlled that part.

The music is functional, though Jaani’s Pehla Tu Duja Tu is catchy. The background score is noisy and full of beats and dhol, but for once, we are enjoying the content.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

This one is an entertainer that, without preaching, gives us a positive message on life. And I don’t mean the India-Pakistan harmony one, but something more vital to happiness.

Three and a Half stars!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer

Son Of Sardaar 2 released on 01 August, 2025.

