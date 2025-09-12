It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Akshay Kumar fans in 2025 as the superstar has entertained them with not one or two but three different kinds of movies so far. Now, he’s geared up for his fourth theatrical release of the year in the form of Jolly LLB 3. This is likely to be his last of the year, and it has a big target to chase if it aims to make history for the actor at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay is known for coming up with multiple theatrical releases in a year. Even this year, he had already been a part of three biggies, and now, he is returning to the big screen with the Jolly LLB threequel. The upcoming legal drama is enjoying genuine interest among the audience. Though it is a word-of-mouth-dependent affair, it can generate massive earnings in India in the long run.

Akshay Kumar has crossed the 400 crore mark in 2025

Talking about the actor’s releases in 2025 so far, it started with Sky Force. Sky Force did business of 134.93 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Kesari Chapter 2, which earned 94.48 crore net. His third release of the year was Housefull 5. Though it underperformed, it managed to amass 198.41 crore net.

Overall, Akshay Kumar has amassed 427.82 crore net so far in 2025. This is a good number to achieve in a single year, but it’s nowhere close to Akshay’s highest collection in a single year. For those who don’t know, the superstar saw his peak in 2019, when he raked in 706.3 crore net.

Will Jolly LLB 3 help Akshay beat his own record at the Indian box office?

Yes, in 2019, Akshay Kumar enjoyed a staggering collection of 706.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Back in the day, he was in his prime form. Kesari was his first 150 crore grosser, earning 153 crore net. He scored a hat-trick of 200 crore grossers with Mission Mangal (200.16 crore net), Housefull 4 (206 crore net), and Good Newwz (201.14 crore net).

After a five-year gap, Akshay can beat his own record, but the task is not at all easy. To overtake 2019’s total, Jolly LLB 3 needs to earn 278.49 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s extremely difficult, but nothing can be predicted, as we have seen films with good content pull off miracles.

